Instant Websites for YouTube Creators

Search for your channel below to generate a site in seconds (no sign-up required). If you like what you see, unlock your site for premium features!

Casey Neistat

An example site using Casey Neistat’s channel.

8.8M Subscribers
View Example Site

Justine Ezarik

An example site using Justine Ezarik’s channel.

4.5M Subscribers
View Example Site

Marques Brownlee

An example site using Marques Brownlee’s channel.

5.7M Subscribers
View Example Site

Peter McKinnon

An example site using Peter McKinnon’s channel.

1.6M Subscribers
View Example Site

YouTube videos shared via branded websites can see “330% more interactions”

Google

If you don't have your own personal website to share your content,
now is the time to check us out!

Auto-Publish

Once auto-publish is set, your site will automatically update whenever you publish a new video on your YouTube channel.

Products

You can post and sell any type of product through your RIVYT site using PayPal, or if you have a shop somewhere else, you can link to any product on the web.

Profiles

If your channel/content represents a group, you can add profiles for each person involved (e.g. Cast & Crew) including a short bio and social links.

17 Designs

Choose from a growing library of crafted templates and layout options. Each design has been thoughtfully created, presenting your brand & videos in a beautiful way.

Branding

Change your logo/avatar, site banner, about text, email address and social links. All RIVYT design options includude a prominent “About” section highlighting all of these things.

Customization

Make your website unique to you and your audience with customizable content settings, colors and more right from the RIVYT panel.

Manage

Automatically add videos directly from your YouTube channel, re-organize your videos easily via drag and drop, edit video thumbnails and text right from your RIVYT panel.

Domains

A unique domain (e.g. yourownsite.com) makes it easier for your audience to find you and your content — giving your site a more polished look and personal feel.

Newsletter

If you’re running a newsletter via MailChimp, you can add a newsletter subscription form to your RIVYT site.

Thoughtfully Designed

Choose from a growing library of crafted templates and layout options. Each design has been thoughtfully created, presenting your brand & videos in a beautiful way.

Easily Managed

Automatically add videos directly from YouTube, update your branding/text, add your social accounts and change your entire site design comfortably within a single panel.

Customizable

Make your website unique to you and your audience with customizable content settings, colors and more right from the RIVYT panel.

Edit your site by clicking the RIVYT icon.

All you need is a YouTube channel to try RIVYT. If you like it, sign-up and publish your site for free.
Get Started